Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during scheduled January 4 telephone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, is going to once again offer Ankara’s mediation in the negotiation process. This was reported “RIA News” diplomatic source.

“Erdogan intends to continue efforts to restart the negotiation process to achieve a ceasefire. <…< the President of Turkey intends to continue to offer his mediation,” said the source of the news agency.

In addition, according to the source, Erdogan wants to discuss the “gas hub” project with Putin.

“The Russian side earlier announced the start of practical steps <...> In this regard, the leaders are also discussing details and proposals,” he added.

Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s spokesman, also noted on January 1 that Turkey supports diplomatic means of resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

In early December, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that some Western countries are not interested in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but they should convince Kyiv to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.