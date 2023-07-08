VBefore the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj was in Istanbul for talks with his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan expressed his support for Kiev’s desire to join NATO: “Ukraine undoubtedly deserves NATO membership.” Among other things, the meeting discussed the continuation of the grain agreement.

US President Biden, on the other hand, told CNN he didn’t think Ukraine was “ready for NATO membership.” There is still no agreement among NATO member states on whether or not to include Ukraine in the defense alliance “now, in the middle of the war”. If you did that, you were also obliged to defend every inch of NATO territory. If the war then continued, all NATO partners would be at war.

Shortly before, Biden’s national security adviser, Sullivan, had already dampened Ukraine’s hopes of rapid NATO accession. Ukraine will not join NATO as a result of the summit, he said.

Within the alliance, there were discussions right up to the end about how the topic should be dealt with at the summit. According to information from alliance circles, countries such as Lithuania and Poland are demanding that the country should receive a commitment to be admitted immediately after a possible end of the war. Other countries like Germany don’t actually want to make such promises.