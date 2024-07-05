Ankara (Union)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country has extended a hand of friendship to neighboring Syria and will continue to do so, adding: “We have never and will never allow the establishment of a terrorist entity in our region.”

Erdogan pointed out that “the atmosphere of peace that will prevail in Syria is also necessary for the return of millions of people to their country,” adding that “it is necessary for Syria to stand on its feet again and end the state of instability.”

He added: “The recent calm can open the door to peace through rational policies and solutions-focused approaches free of prejudice.”

He explained: “The instability in the region provides an area for terrorist organizations to move, and it is important to eliminate these terrorist organizations through cooperation, in order to build the future.”

President Erdogan said that terrorist organizations do not want to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria and do not want Syria to rise again.

Regarding the recent events in the Turkish province of Kayseri and northern Syria, he said: “With the rapid intervention of our security forces in the Kayseri incident, the atmosphere calmed down and we received positive results everywhere within a short time.”

He added: “Even if such short-term events occur in our country, we will not allow them to continue, and on the Syrian side, the parties opposing terrorist organizations will not allow such a situation either.”

Erdogan stressed that “those who aim to create racist currents and disturb the atmosphere of brotherhood in Turkey are trying to carry out the orders they receive from dark circles. But we know very well how to thwart these conspiracies.”

In a related context, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced yesterday that 1,065 people had been arrested following the events that erupted in Kayseri province in central Turkey.

Yerlikaya said in a press conference in Kayseri that security forces have detained 1,065 people across Turkey in connection with the Kayseri events, with 28 of them being detained and 187 people being placed under judicial supervision.

He pointed out that “undesirable” events had taken place in Kayseri, indicating that Turkish security forces had arrested 855 people in the province alone after the events, 468 of whom had criminal records related to 50 different crimes.

He pointed out that there is an “incitement process” on the subject of immigration, especially on social media, stressing that “manipulated, negative and unrealistic posts were shared by fake accounts,” noting that the rate of these fake accounts increased by 38 percent.

It revealed that a total of 189 account managers were identified that shared “provocative and misleading” content about the Kayseri events, 6 of them abroad.