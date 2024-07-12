This came while answering journalists’ questions on his plane while returning from the US capital, Washington, after participating in the NATO summit, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Regarding a question regarding meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Erdogan said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan “is currently determining the road map through his talks with his counterparts, and based on that we will take the necessary step, God willing.”

He added, “We believe that a just peace is possible in Syria, and we express at every opportunity that the integrity of Syrian territory is in our interest as well.”

Erdogan explained that “Türkiye will benefit the most from a just peace in Syria.”

Erdogan pointed out that “the most important step in the peace-building process is starting a new era with Syria.”

“This process has developed in a positive direction so far, and I hope we will take concrete steps soon,” he added.

“The United States and Iran should be happy with these positive developments and support the process aimed at ending all the suffering (in Syria),” he added.

Erdogan pointed out that Turkey “has been making efforts for years to extinguish the fire that has been raging in its neighbor (Syria), and the most important thing we are looking forward to is that no one will be disturbed by the climate that will allow Syria to build a new and unified future.”

He stressed that “terrorist organizations will inevitably do their utmost to poison this path, and will plan provocations and plot tricks, but we are well aware of all of that and are prepared to confront them.”

He added, “We want peace in Syria and we expect everyone who supports peace to support this historic call of ours.”

Türkiye awaits Syrian response

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that his country is waiting for Syrian regime President Bashar al-Assad to take a step to improve relations with it, so that it can respond “appropriately.”

This came in press statements last week, on board the plane upon his return from the German capital, Berlin, after attending the match between the Turkish and Dutch national teams, in the quarter-finals of the European Football Championship (Euro 2024).

The Turkish president said in this regard: “We have now reached a stage where as soon as Bashar al-Assad takes a step to improve relations with Turkey, we will take the initiative to respond appropriately.”

He continued: “Because we were not enemies with Syria in the past, we used to meet with Assad as a family. We will extend our invitation.”

He explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an approach to the meeting between Erdogan and Assad, and that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also has an approach.

He added: “We are talking here about mediation, so what is wrong with it with our neighbor?”

He continued: “We will extend our invitation to (Assad) and it may be at any moment, and we hope to restore Turkish-Syrian relations to what they were in the past.”

There has been no comment yet on Erdogan’s statements about arrangements for a meeting between the Turkish president and his Syrian counterpart.

Relations between Damascus and Ankara were severed after the outbreak of war in Syria in 2011, in which Turkey supported armed groups seeking to overthrow Assad.