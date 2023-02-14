Erdogan said, during his speech on the occasion of the World Government Summit in Dubai: “The earthquakes affected 10 provinces inhabited by about 20 million people.”

He added, “The disaster showed the importance of cooperation and concerted efforts among the whole world,” highlighting, “We are working to establish camps and start rebuilding the stricken areas.”

He continued, “The economic and political challenges and climate change issues affect the achievement of the goals of sustainable development.”

The Turkish president revealed that his country “aims to double investments in space, transportation, energy and infrastructure.”

Yesterday, Monday, the work of the World Government Summit was launched in Dubai, under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments”.

The Dubai Government Media Office stated on its official Twitter account that the global summit brings together 20 heads of state and government, more than 250 ministers, and 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and international experts.

The summit anticipates a wide range of future opportunities, trends and challenges, and seeks to develop innovative solutions for them, through strategic plans that contribute to guiding policies and setting priorities optimally.