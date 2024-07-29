Katz reminded Erdogan of Hussein’s fate in response to his words about introducing troops

Turkish troops may enter Israel in the same way they once entered Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened.

According to the politician, the West should put pressure on Israel over the Gaza Strip issue in order to force Jerusalem to stop the bloodshed.

Nothing is impossible. We just need to be strong to take those steps. Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Erdogan compared to Hussein

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz compared the Turkish president to former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and recalled his fate.

Erdogan is following in Saddam Hussein’s footsteps and threatening to attack Israel. He just needs to remember what happened there and how it all ended Israel Katz Israeli Foreign Minister

Netanyahu to choose response format for Golan Heights strike

On July 27, the village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights was attacked. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blamed the attack on the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Jewish state was seriously close to a full-scale war with Lebanon and Hezbollah, although the Lebanese group rejected Israel’s accusations of a strike.

Later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry demanded the withdrawal of Shiite Hezbollah forces from the territory, calling it the last chance to prevent a war with Lebanon.

The military cabinet soon authorized Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant to choose the format and timing of a response to the attack on the Golan Heights. On the night of Monday, July 29, Israel shelled 15 settlements in Lebanon.

Turkey and Israel’s positions on the world are different

According to Erdogan, the path to final peace in the Middle East is possible through a two-state solution – the recognition of Palestine as a state by the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), which he has assigned responsibility for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In turn, Netanyahu, speaking in the US Congress, warned that attempts to prevent Israel from exercising its right to self-defense would lead to serious consequences for the US and other Western countries. He condemned the recognition of Palestinian statehood by a number of countries, calling this step a reward for terrorism.