The Turkish presidency said in a statement that Erdogan informed his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, in a phone call that “hitting the residents of Gaza in an indiscriminate manner will only increase the suffering and fuel the spiral of violence in the region.”“.

In a televised speech on Monday evening, Erdogan said, “We ask Israel to stop its bombing of Palestinian lands and the Palestinians to stop harassing Israeli settlements,” and urged both sides to respect the “morality” of war..

Erdogan was absent from the weekly government session to conduct a round of emergency communications on Monday aimed at containing the worsening crisis.

Erdogan also spoke with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

A statement by the Turkish presidency after the call with Abbas said, “Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to make efforts to put an end to the conflicts.”