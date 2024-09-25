Home policy

From: Laura May

Erdoğan shows goodwill towards the USA before the UN General Assembly. Meanwhile, his parliamentary speaker extends his hand to Russia.

New York – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s relations with the West have been better before. Especially since Israel’s fighting in Gaza Strip The Turkish president is one of the most vehement critics of the USA and Germany. Conversely, Erdoğan is repeatedly condemned by the West for his authoritarian policies, especially towards the Kurdish minority in Turkey.

Nevertheless, Erdoğan wants to strengthen his relations with EU and NATO not at risk. On the one hand, Turkey remains a country with the prospect of full membership in the European Union. On the other hand, despite differences with the US government on national security issues, he remains a reliable supporter of the defense alliance. “Turkey is one of NATO’s strongest allies,” said Erdoğan in New York.

Türkiye wants to cooperate with the West without neglecting the East

Erdoğan promised a report Hürriet According to New York’s Turkish House, a skyscraper opposite the U.N.-Building, consistent relations between the US and Turkey, regardless of the outcome of the US election 2024His willingness to engage in dialogue would not change, “regardless of who becomes president after the US election.”

He sees Turkey’s role as a bridge between the worlds. He wants to put the concerns of his country at the center of his policy and work with all possible partners. “While we develop our cooperation with the Western world, we are not neglecting the East,” said Erdoğan.

Turkish Parliament Speaker conveys greetings to Putin from Erdoğan

Not neglecting the East also means cultivating relations with Russia. While Erdoğan reaffirmed his loyalty to the West in New York, his parliamentary speaker wants to Vladimir Putin According to the Russian news agency, Numan Kurtulmus intends to Cupto convey greetings from Turkish President Erdoğan to the Russian President.

“Of course, I now have the opportunity to once again convey to the Russian people Mr. Erdoğan’s greetings, the wish for friendship and cooperation,” Kurtulmus said. “We have arrived as a large faction,” the leading Turkish lawmaker said, pointing to the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

Selenskyj calls for implementation of victory plan: “Russia can only be forced into peace”

While his parliamentary speaker plans to meet Putin, Erdoğan will be sitting in a room with Russia’s arch-enemy in New York. Meetings with several world leaders, including the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyare planned there. There are no great prospects for diplomatic agreements on peace for either the Ukraine Warnor is it expected for the Middle East.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at the United Nations in New York. © IMAGO/Bianca Otero

“Russia can only be forced to make peace,” Zelensky said at a preliminary meeting of the UN Security Council, calling on the international community to push through his plan for victory. During his speech in the Turkish House of Representatives, Erdoğan criticized the international community’s lack of response to the ongoing global conflicts, especially the crisis in Gaza.

Five countries decide on world peace in the UN Security Council

“In every crisis we witness this bitter reality. On the one hand, there is the UN General Assembly and the decisions it takesthat reflect the common conscience and common sense of humanity. On the other hand, there are five privileged countries with veto power in the Security Council,” he said, according to Hürriet.

These 5 countries have veto power in the UN Security Council United States of America

People’s Republic of China

Russian Federation

French Republic

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

“For every problem that has remained unresolved for years, the whims, interests and priorities of five countries ignore the will of hundreds of countries in the General Assembly.” (lm)