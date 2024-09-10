Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared his intention to build a shipyard on Turkey’s eastern Mediterranean coast, in a location in Mersin province, which is located near Cyprus, about 50 kilometers from the Turkish part of the divided island that is internationally recognized only by Ankara. “We will establish a military shipyard in Mersin“, Erdogan said, as reported by state TV Trt citing a recent speech during a military ceremony and explaining that this is a project that had been discussed since the 1990s, while in 1999 the Turkish National Security Council had taken the decision to “investigate the possibility of transforming a part of the port of Tasucu into a shipyard area to quickly realize the maintenance, repair and shipbuilding opportunities that Turkey’s maritime power desperately needs in the Mediterranean”.

According to retired Admiral Ali Deniz Kutluk, also quoted by Trtbuilding a military shipyard in that area “will have an impact on the Navy’s ability to wage war” and will serve to strengthen the idea, strongly supported by Ankara, of a resolution of the Cyprus question with two separate and sovereign states.