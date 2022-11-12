Erdogan said he intends to talk with Zelensky about peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to talk with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the issue of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Writes about it RIA News.

“We will also talk with Mr. Zelensky and see what they think, how they look at such a case (negotiations – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” said the President of Turkey upon his return from Uzbekistan.

According to him, Ankara will learn the opinion of Kyiv on this issue and will look for ways to understand “whether this mediation will lead us to peace.”

On November 10, in an interview with CNN, Zelensky announced the possibility of negotiations with Moscow and stressed that he did not close the door to dialogue if Russia was ready for peace. The President pointed out that the most important condition is the restoration of justice, but there were allegedly no such statements from Russia.

Subsequently, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that the United States hoped to start negotiations on Ukraine in the future. According to her, Washington wants President Zelensky to determine the terms of negotiations, including respect for borders and recognition of responsibility for what the Russian side has done.