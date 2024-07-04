Erdogan names Lukashenko’s condition for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be stopped if the right conditions are created for this. This is informs Office of the Head of Turkey.

According to Erdogan, if a “solid foundation” is prepared for peace, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be stopped. The politician spoke about this during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Turkish side will continue to strive for peace and will maintain contacts with both sides, Erdogan assured.

The meeting between Erdogan and Lukashenko took place during the summit of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which was held in Astana

Earlier, Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared with Chinese President Xi Jinping his concerns about the threat of the conflict in Ukraine escalating to global proportions.

In addition, the Turkish leader promised Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Ankara would continue to make efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. According to Erdogan, the conflict can be ended first by a ceasefire and then by peace.