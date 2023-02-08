Erdogan visits the areas affected by the terrible earthquake in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Kahramanmarasa Turkish city a few kilometers fromepicenter of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake which on February 6 hit the entire southeast region of the Turkey and the north of the Syria causing at least 11,200 victims in the two countries.

Cumhurbaşkanımız @RTERdogan: “(Kahramanmaraş merkezli depremler) Bütün imkanlarımızı seferber ettik, devlet tüm imkanlarıyla başta AFAD olmak üzere çalışmalarını belediyelerle yürütüyor” Birlik zamanipic.twitter.com/Jx5yiTPHH2 — Tuncay ALTAYLI (@tuncayaltayli) February 8, 2023

The crossing between Turkey and Syria reopens, the only one through which aid can pass

The Bab al Hawa-Cilvegozu border crossing between Syria and Turkey has reopened in the last few hours, and on the Syrian side of the border they say they are ready to receive the long-awaited international humanitarian aid directed to the Syrian areas devastated by the earthquake and beyond the control of the central government in Damascus. Speaking with ANSA, the director of the Syrian side of the Bab al Hawa crossing, Mazen Allush, said that the border crossing point was open and ready to receive aid. “but so far no convoy has arrived”. Bab al Hawa is the only crossing point where, according to the UN, aid from Turkey can pass to Syria.

Criticisms of the delays in relief efforts are growing on social media

On Turkish social networks they multiply calls of people asking for help for loved ones buried under the rubble of yesterday’s earthquake, with criticism against i relief delays. “No rescue team and no officials have come to our village of Pazarcik,” a villager at the epicenter of the quake wrote on Twitter, the BBC reports.

The hashtag is now a trending topic in Turkey #HatayYardimBekliyor (Hatay waits for help), with many users accusing the authorities of forgetting this province bordering Syria. A video of a man from Gaziantep, waiting for his father to be rescued from under the rubble, weeping as he asked a deputy from the ruling party “why doesn’t the state help us?” has also gone viral.

The Istanbul Stock Exchange has suspended share transactions

There Istanbul Stock Exchange has decided to suspend transactions in the stock market, futures and options at 11:01 local time (09:01 in Italy) following the strong sell-off caused by the earthquake that hit Turkey. This was announced by Bloomberg HaberTurk making it known that the Stock Exchange did not specify when the operations would be interrupted. The decision, made for the first time in 24 years, came after heavy sell-offs in the first hour after markets opened. During the week, the stock market index recorded its worst levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

