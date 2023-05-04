Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu will have good chances in the 2023 Turkey elections. But a top pollster predicts a victory for Erdogan.

Frankfurt – There are only a few days left until the critical one Türkiye Election 2023. president Recep Tayyip Erdogan must fear for his re-election for a third term and the majority of his “people’s alliance” in parliament. His challenger, the head of the largest opposition party and the joint candidate of the “nation alliance”, Kemal Kilicdaroğlu, there are good chances of beating Erdogan. But top pollster Hakan Bayrakci is now certain: Erdogan will win the election in the second round at the latest.

Turkey election 2023: top pollster believes Erdogan’s victory is possible

The opinion research institute SONAR, founded by Bayrakci, conducted a new poll shortly before the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey. Founded in 1988, SONAR is one of the oldest and most well-known polling institutes in the country, and has also served as an advisor to several heads of state and political parties in Turkey. Thus, Bayrakci’s institute is classified as one of the more reputable in Turkey. While most institutes are accused of being close to either the government or the opposition, SONAR is considered largely independent.

The results of the presidential elections are particularly explosive in the survey. Bayrakci had already announced on Monday (May 1) that he would present them on Wednesday on CNN Türk. “One of the candidates could win the election in the first round,” he teased. On Wednesday evening he finally announced that Erdogan could still win the election after all.

Survey by SONAR SONAR’s survey polled a total of 4,197 respondents in 179 counties and villages in 42 cities between April 27 and May 2.

Turkey election 2023: pollster Bayrakci assumes Erdogan will win

According to the survey, Erdogan would get 48.8 percent of the votes in the first round, while his challenger Kilicdaroglu would get 44.1 percent. But according to Bayrakci, Erdogan could get over 50 percent in the first round and win the election if he calculates the error interval of ± 1.95 percent.

But according to his survey, Bayrakci expects Erdogan to secure victory by the second round at the latest. Should there be a runoff election, Erdogan would get 52.1 percent of the votes, the opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu 47.9 percent. The foreign votes would bring Erdogan an increase of about 0.6 percent, he also explained.

This outcome of the election was “most likely”, Bayrakci had emphasized on Monday and added: “In my opinion everything is clear now.” On Wednesday he was confident about the results of his institute SONAR: “I fully support them these numbers.” He called on other polling institutes, which attribute around 59 percent of the vote to Kilicdaroglu, to apologize if Erdogan actually wins. Bayrakci repeatedly refers to his successful polls in previous elections, which reflected the actual results relatively well.

Still see more Opinion research institutes and now business bosses Kilicdaroglu in front. The race for the presidency in Turkey is far from over. On May 14, many Turks are expecting a neck-and-neck race between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu. The result will no doubt shape Turkey’s future for at least another five years. Bayrakci could be right in his assessment: the opposition is clearly losing momentum in the election campaign. Despite several criticisms of Erdogan’s government, the alliance under Kilicdaroglu has failed to secure a decisive advantage. (bb)