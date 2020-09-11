Turkey has declared battle on the alliance of Greece and France within the Mediterranean dispute. The federal government in Ankara mocked the French President Emmanuel Macron as a “would-be Napoleon” and rejected sanctions threats from the EU Mediterranean nations with sharp phrases on Friday.

Athens and Paris are pushing for EU sanctions in opposition to Turkey. France desires to ship warplanes to Greece. Two weeks earlier than the EU’s resolution on sanctions, it’s troublesome for Germany to mediate.

Fahrettin Altun, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused Macron on Twitter of nice energy ambitions and arming rebels in Libya; France thereby harmed NATO. Ömer Celik, spokesman for the ruling AKP get together, described Macron’s stance as “colonialist”.

At a gathering of the seven EU Mediterranean nations France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Greece and Cyprus on Thursday, the French President stated Turkey was “now not a companion” within the Jap Mediterranean. Erdogan’s habits is “unacceptable”.

The nations of the so-called Med7 group warned Turkey that the EU would undertake sanctions if Ankara doesn’t give in. The Turkish Overseas Ministry replied on Friday that the Med7 assertion was “indifferent from actuality”. Greece ought to cease pulling the EU in entrance of its automotive and comply with direct talks with Turkey.

Greece considers the Turkish strategy to be unlawful

Nevertheless, the Athens authorities desires to strengthen its alliance with France. In line with media reviews, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis desires to announce the acquisition of 18 French fighter planes this Saturday.

Erdogan has been trying to find gasoline in waters round Cyprus and close to Greek Mediterranean islands for months and is claiming the ocean areas for Turkey.

Within the autumn he had signed a treaty with the Libyan authorities that declared massive components of the jap Mediterranean to be Turkish territories. Greece considers Turkey’s motion to be unlawful and has concluded its personal treaty on the delimitation of sea areas with Egypt, which Turkey in flip regards as a provocation. Each have warships in service within the disputed areas.

Summit on Turkey on September twenty fourth and twenty fifth

The EU has sided with its members Greece and Cyprus and is engaged on doable sanctions in opposition to Turkey. Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened as a mediator. At a summit on September twenty fourth and twenty fifth, the EU will resolve on sanctions in opposition to Turkey.

The punishment of people or firms concerned in Turkey’s gasoline search is undisputed. Nevertheless, Greece is demanding an enlargement of the sanctions, which some EU states reject as a result of they worry injury to their very own financial system.

Spanish, Italian and French banks are making important investments within the Turkish banking sector. The greater than 7,000 German firms in Turkey may be affected.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to go to Cyprus on Saturday to attempt to defuse the confrontation.

Is Turkey additionally sending exploration ships to Libya?

The US is on the facet of Greece and Cyprus and has repeatedly requested Turkey to cease trying to find pure gasoline in disputed waters. Turkey desires to broaden its actions within the jap Mediterranean.

It was reported from Turkish authorities circles that there have been talks with the Libyan authorities a few Turkish exploration of potential oil and gasoline fields off the Libyan coast and on the mainland. Notably the waters off the port metropolis of Sirte are being thought of.

Ought to Turkey truly ship exploratory ships to Libya, the dispute with the Europeans is more likely to intensify: In Libya, the vitality firms Whole from France and Eni from Italy have been lively to this point.