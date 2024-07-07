Turkish President Erdogan: West Must Put Pressure on Israel Over Gaza

The West must put pressure on Israel over the Gaza Strip to force Jerusalem to stop the bloodshed, Turkish President Recep Erdogan has called on Brussels and Washington to do so, reports TASS.

“Israel is trampling on human rights and international law, and is now threatening Lebanon with the spread of the conflict to the entire region. Western countries, especially the United States, must at this stage stop supporting Israel,” the Turkish leader said.

He added that there has been significant progress in the Hamas-Israel talks in Qatar, but the West must increase pressure on Jerusalem to bring peace to the region as soon as possible.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold talks on normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus on Turkish territory. He stressed that Ankara would be ready to take a step toward improving relations with Damascus only after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad does the same.