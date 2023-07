This was stated by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Istanbul. The Turkish president says Kiev deserves to join NATO, but he also urges it to return to peace talks with Moscow.

