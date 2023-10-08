Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara is determined to intensify diplomatic efforts to stop the escalation between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Erdogan added, in statements in Istanbul, that this conflict is the focus of most conflicts and issues in the Middle East.

He stressed that it has now become necessary to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Minister Hakan Fidan held contacts yesterday, Saturday, with his counterparts in regional countries to discuss the current escalation.

The source reported that Fidan discussed the conflict with his counterparts in several countries, but did not provide any other details.

Earlier, the ministry reiterated the call for restraint.

The ministry said, “We affirm that the acts of violence and escalation associated with these events do not benefit anyone.”