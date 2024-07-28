Erdogan: Turkey could enter Israel to help Palestinians

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey could enter Israel as it previously entered Nagorno-Karabakh, but he did not clarify what kind of intervention he was talking about.

Erdogan’s remarks came during a speech in which he praised his country’s defense industry.

“We must be very strong so that Israel cannot do these things to Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we may do something similar (to it),” Erdogan said during a meeting in his hometown of Rize.

“There is no reason why we cannot do this… We must be strong to be able to take these steps,” Erdogan added in a televised speech.

Erdogan was apparently referring to actions Türkiye has taken in the past.

Turkey denies having any direct role in Azerbaijan’s military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, but said last year it was using “all means” including military development and training to support its ally.