Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted on Sunday that Turkey might agree to Finland joining NATO, without making a similar initiative towards Sweden.
Erdogan said, in response to a question about the aforementioned two countries in northern Europe’s candidacy to join the alliance during a televised meeting with young men, “When necessary, we may send a different message with regard to Finland.” Sweden will be shocked when we send a different message on Finland.”
