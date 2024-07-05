Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

The controversy surrounding the wolf salute at the European Championships is coming to a head. The diplomatic consequences could be far-reaching.

Berlin – The case of the wolf salute by national player Merih Demiral at the European Championship match between Austria and Turkey is increasingly developing into a diplomatic crisis. The ministries of both countries have become involved in the discussion. “The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums. Using the European Football Championship as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable. We expect UEFA to investigate the case and consider sanctions,” Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on X on Wednesday.

Turkey then summoned the German ambassador. One day later, the Foreign Office did the same and summoned the Turkish ambassador. In a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the German authorities’ criticism of Demiral was described as xenophobic.

Erdogan wants to sit in the stands at Türkiye’s European Championship quarter-final

On Saturday (6 July) the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the European Championship match between Turkey and the Netherlands in Berlin. Then the next escalation stage threatens at the European Football Championship. “I think it is wrong for President Erdogan to come to Berlin, because everyone knows that a footballer who makes this sign is showing a fascist symbol. In this sense, Erdogan is coming to Germany to show his power, a typical Ottoman spirit, we are Turks, we are Ottomans, nobody can do anything to us. This is an action aimed at tapping into the emotions of his own voters,” says the German-Turkish journalist Süheyla Kaplan in an interview with FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Kaplan also fears that such a visit could drive a wedge, especially among people of Turkish origin. “At the same time, not only AKP voters live in Germany, but also the opposition, most of whom fled their country and whose hearts also beat for the Turkish national team. Football is not a field of fascism.”

European Championship game not only between Türkiye and the Netherlands

Arzu Yildiz, a journalist living in exile in Canada, also thinks it is wrong that Erdogan is coming to Germany after the wolf salute scandal. “The fact that Erdogan is going to the game after such an incident can be seen as support or approval of this movement. This also brings with it debates. On the other hand, after this fascist and racist symbol, there have been tense discussions for days between many racist groups who emphasize and boast about their Turkish identity and the people who are against it – and that is a considerable number. Whatever Erdogan intends there, the game will not only be between the Netherlands and the Türkiye take place,” says Yildiz in an interview with our editorial team.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will come to Berlin for the quarter-final match between Turkey and the Netherlands © dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Left MP: Erdogan is not welcome in Berlin

Left Party MP Gökay Akbulut sees it similarly. “Erdogan is not welcome in Berlin,” the politician said in a statement and warned. “The European Championship must not be misused as a stage for right-wing extremist ideologies. This wolf salute, a symbol of the right-wing extremist Grey Wolves, must be seen as a deliberate provocation and a sign of support for this extremist movement. Such gestures have no place in a sport that should stand for tolerance and mutual respect.”

Turkish Ultras call for wolf salute in the stands

And the journalists’ fears are not unfounded. There could be nationalists among the fans who will provoke. The fan group “Turkish Ultras” calls on social media to show the wolf salute“We call on our fans in the stands to show the wolf salute during the national anthem to show that the wolf salute is not a racist symbol, but the Turkish national symbol.”

No understanding for criticism of wolf salute in Türkiye

In Turkey, however, there is no understanding for the outrage over the wolf salute. The Turkish Foreign Ministry calls the wolf salute a historical and cultural symbol. The leader of the ultra-nationalist Zafer Partisi, Ümit Özdag, sees it similarly. “It has been the symbol of the Turks for 2,000 years.”

Critics see the wolf salute as a symbol of Turkish nationalism and fascism. The Kurdish Community in Germany, the Central Council of Armenians and the International Society for Human Rights are therefore calling for a ban on the nationalist Grey Wolves.

UEFA bans Demiral after wolf salute

Meanwhile, UEFA has banned Merih Demiral for two matches. This means that the 26-year-old will miss the European Championship quarter-final against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday and a possible semi-final. Demiral “has not complied with the general principles of conduct, violated the basic rules of good behaviour, used sporting events for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature and brought football into disrepute,” UEFA explained its decision. (erpe)