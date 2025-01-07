Full warning to Trump and the new Syrian Islamist leader
This is not the first time that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deployed his incendiary rhetoric over the presence of North American troops in Syria alongside the Kurds of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). But just two weeks before the inauguration…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Erdogan #threatens #intervene #Syria #Kurds #independent #Damascus
Leave a Reply