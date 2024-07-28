Home page politics

Relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated since the Gaza war. (Archive photo) © Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/dpa

Since the Gaza war, relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated massively. Now Erdogan is issuing a sharp threat.

Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened Israel with military intervention. “Just as we went into Nagorno-Karabakh, just as we went into Libya, we will do the same with them,” said Erdogan at an event of his ruling AKP party in Rize on the Black Sea, referring to Israel. He was referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Erdogan supported the conflicting party Azerbaijan with drones, among other things. In the civil war-torn country of Libya, Ankara supports the internationally recognized government with military equipment and personnel.

In his speech, Erdogan praised the progress made in Turkey’s defense industry and continued: “There is nothing we cannot do. We just have to be strong.”

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated drastically. Erdogan described the Islamist Hamas as a “liberation organization” and compared Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In mid-July, Erdogan declared that his country would no longer agree to cooperation between NATO and its partner Israel until a lasting peace was established in the Palestinian territories. dpa