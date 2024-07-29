Home page politics

Turkey is planning to actively intervene in the Middle East conflict soon. Tel Aviv compares Erdogan to Saddam Hussein and points to his end.

Istanbul/ Tel Aviv– The tense relationship between Istanbul and Tel Aviv has reached a new high: The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Israel with military intervention in the Middle East. “Just as we went into Nagorno-Karabakh, just as we went into Libya, we will do the same to them,” Erdogan said at an event of his ruling party AKP (Justice and Development Party) in Rize on the Black Sea overlooking Israel at the weekend.

He was referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Erdogan supported the conflicting party Azerbaijan with drones, among other things. In the civil war-torn country of Libya, Ankara is supporting the internationally recognized government with military equipment and personnel. In his speech, Erdogan praised the progress in the Turkish defense industry and continued: “There is nothing we cannot do. We just have to be strong.”

In April, Erdogan welcomed Hamas leader Ismail Haniya to Istanbul. © IMAGO/Turkish presidency apaimages

Katz compares Erdogan with Saddam Hussein and refers to the end of the Iraqi dictator

Erdogan’s threat was promptly answered. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Erdogan after his threat: “Erdogan is following in Saddam Hussein’s footsteps and threatening to attack Israel. He should just remember what happened there and how it ended,” Katz wrote late Sunday evening (July 28) on the X platform and posted pictures of Erdogan and Hussein.

In 2003, US troops invaded Iraq. The military operation led to the overthrow of the then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Three years later, Hussein was executed for massacres of Kurds and Shiites.

The fact that the Turkish President has commented on the situation in southern Gaza Strip The fact that Turkey has turned against Israel with harsh words has happened several times in the past. At the end of May, Erdogan called on Muslim states to take joint action: “What are you waiting for to make a joint decision? God will hold you and us accountable,” Erdogan said in Ankara to the members of parliament of his AKP party, addressing the “Islamic world.”

Erdogan went on to say that Israel was “not only a threat to Gaza (…) but to all of humanity.” He added: “No state is safe as long as Israel does not submit to international law and does not feel bound by international law. And that also applies to Turkey.”

Erdogan against further NATO cooperation with Israel: Hamas is only a “liberation organisation”

With regard to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Turkish president spoke of “genocide”. Israel and its supporters hope “that the genocide will be forgotten. This genocide will not be forgotten.” The “spirit of the United Nations” has died in the Gaza Strip, said Erdogan. The UN is “not even able to protect its own personnel or humanitarian personnel”.

That is why Erdogan had declared in mid-July that his country also wanted to strengthen cooperation between the NATO and will no longer agree to its partner Israel until a lasting peace is established in the Palestinian territories.

Erdogan has been one of Israel’s harshest critics since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip. The Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas The Turkish president regards Hamas – whose unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 triggered the war – as a “liberation organization” and compared Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In April, Erdogan even welcomed Hamas leader Ismail Haniya to Istanbul. (bg/dpa)