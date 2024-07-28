Turkey Threatens to Invade Israel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken out loud about the possibility of invading Israel in response to the ongoing military operation in Gaza. “We must be strong so that Israel cannot do this to the Palestinians. As we did in Karabakh, in Libya, we can do the same to them,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.

In the past, the Turkish president has repeatedly used harsh words against the Jewish state and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But never before has he gone so far as to make such an explicit threat.

The response from Israel Katz, the Israeli Foreign Ministry, arrived shortly after. “Erodgan Follows Saddan Hussein’s Example and Threatens to Attack Israel. He should just remember how it happened in that case and how it ended,” the minister tweeted, referring to the Iraqi dictator, sentenced to death.

Erdogan’s words risk further raising tensions at a crucial moment, marked by Hezbollah’s attack on the Israeli town of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights: the raid caused 12 deaths, children aged between 10 and 16.

Netanyahu to decide response to Hezbollah

After a four-hour meeting, the Israeli security cabinet granted Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant theauthority to decide on the scope and timing of the response Israel: According to reports, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained from the vote, while a new meeting will be called in the coming days to discuss the next steps in the Gaza hostage crisis.

Gallant: “Hezbollah has crossed the red lines”

“I came to the Northern Command to review the response plans, which concern Hezbollah, Iran’s representative in the region. Hezbollah will not get away with this, even with its ridiculous denials. They were shot, they will suffer the consequences and pay a high price for their actions,” Gallant said during the operational assessment meeting at Northern Command with his commander, Major General Ori Gordin, and staff officers.

“I saw the scene with my own eyes, a place where innocent children were killed while playing football. The blood of Israeli children will never be forgotten,” he added.

On the evening of July 28, according to Lebanese media, Israeli aircraft carried out raids in the areas of the cities of Houla and Markaba, in the south of the country. The Times of Israel reported that the attack did not appear to be Israel’s response to the Hezbollah attack.

Iran, message to Israel

At the same time, Iran warned Israel against embarking on “a new adventurism” in Lebanon, following the risk of escalation provoked by the attack by Hezbollah.Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the expansion of the level of instability.insecurity and war in the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement, adding that Israel would be responsible “for the consequences and unforeseen reactions to such stupid behavior.”