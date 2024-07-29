Erdogan Threatens Israel, NATO Risks Implosion. Parsi: “Gaza? The Muslim World Is Fretting”

A new explosion is looming on the Middle Eastern front, which could have global consequences. Turkish President Erdogan has in recent days raised the possibility that Turkey could occupy Israel: “As we entered Karabakh and Libya, we could do the same with them. Nothing is impossible. We must be strong to take such steps.” According to Halk TV channel, the Turkish leader thus reiterated his willingness to support Palestine by any means. “Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel. Let him just remember what happened there and how it ended,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz replied.

Just words? Surely a further escalation in military clashes in the region could get out of control and cause further damage and painful deaths in an area affected by a conflict that should otherwise be completely defused. But not only that, because it would bring the dimension of the conflict to another level, uncontrollable and global. To understand the implications, not only semantic, of the words of the Turkish and Israeli leaders Affaritaliani.it he interviewed Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, professor and political scientist.

Professor, in your opinion, what is the significance of Erdogan’s statements?

These are very harsh statements, unusual even for Erdogan, which risk adding fuel to the fire. Even though from the Turkish president’s point of view there are almost 40 thousand Palestinians killed in Gaza, and hundreds of people killed in the West Bank.

In truth, I do not think there could be any concrete consequences. But it is clear that if Erdogan were to follow through on such threats, this would lead to a very serious crisis not only in the Middle East, but also in relations between Turkey, Europe and the United States, as well as within the Alliance.

Are there any other interests for Turkey in attacking Israel, other than defending the Palestinians?

We must always remember that the AKP is an Islamist party, close to the galaxy of the Muslim Brotherhood, as is Hamas. For parties with this inspiration, the motivation of religious solidarity is not to be laughed at. After 40 thousand Palestinians murdered, it is clear that the Muslim world is seething.

You mentioned the Atlantic Alliance earlier. How would NATO react to a similar move by Turkey?

There is no standard reaction, also because NATO is a defensive alliance. And if Israel attacked, reacted to Turkey it would be a reaction to the attack of the Turks, so Erdogan knows that he could not expect any solidarity from NATO countries. But it is clear that if we arrive at a scenario even close to this one, the whole issue of the laborious maintenance of Turkey in NATO, which over the years has shown itself to have an adventurism in Asia, would be exacerbated in a state of objective misalignment with respect to the Western allies.

At that point, would Erdogan be ready to ally himself with Iran and Lebanon?

Lebanon is a completely devastated country, it certainly does not think of allying itself with anyone. Turkey and Iran, on the other hand, are already aligned. Would it be in Israel’s interest to avoid reawakening this alignment? It seems to me that Netanyahu is only interested in securing his political future. And he is convinced that an expansion of the conflict could bring him political benefits. He behaves like a dangerous criminal, and it is no coincidence that he has an international arrest warrant.

Even Israel’s response, which recalls what happened to Saddam Hussein, is far from peaceful…

It is an answer that obviously does not serve to lower the tone. The Israeli minister should remember, however, that in the 1990-1991 war it was the Western coalition that took care of Saddam, and that Israel did not react to the launching of missiles on its territory precisely to prevent the anti-Hussein coalition from remaining standing.

It is an inconsistent memory from the point of view of historical parallelism.