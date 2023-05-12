The current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face this Sunday, May 14, the most challenging elections he has known in 20 years in power. He arrives weakened by inflation, the trauma of the population after the earthquakes in February and its fatigue in the face of virulent political repression. However, the president has always overcome crises and managed to turn them into political opportunities and has the support of Turkey’s internal political apparatus, so his defeat is not assured.

Turkey is preparing for the most unpredictable elections it has known in recent years and which could put an end to the Erdogan era, something that did not seem possible until now. The current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was aiming for the year 2023 to be the beginning of his third decade as a leader, but this project is strongly threatened.

The head of state is behind in the polls and this Sunday, May 14, he will face an opposition united around Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who promises a change expected by a large part of the population.

High inflation in the country

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 69-year-old leader of the conservative and religious Justice and Development Party (AKP), arrives weakened at these general elections. The country’s longest-serving leader – even longer than Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey – is facing a tired and frustrated population.

He who was elected as prime minister in 2003, before becoming president in 2014, had achieved a boom economy in the first part of his mandate with the construction of infrastructures in the country and greater economic stability. But now, the economic crisis and high inflation wear the population down.

Wanting to boost growth and exports with low interest rates, the value of the Turkish lira fell and the cost of living rose. In April, the official inflation figure was 44%, although many experts believe it could be much higher.

Although Erdogan increased public spending, the minimum wage and pensions on the eve of the elections, it does not seem to be enough to convince those who suffer from the economic crisis.

Trauma of the population after earthquakes

President Erdogan is also suffering from the consequences of the deadly earthquakes in February. The catastrophe killed more than 50,000 people in the south of the country and the government was criticized for its mismanagement of the crisis.

A woman amid the rubble of the Kahramanmaras earthquake, Turkey, February 8, 2023. © REUTERS – Suhaib Salem

First, he was accused of letting property developers build buildings without respecting the rules of this seismic zone. In addition, he was criticized for the slow response of the emergency services and the state at the time of the earthquakes and in the days that followed the event. At least 15 million people have been affected by the earthquakes and the population is still traumatized.

However, Erdogan tried to turn what happened in his favor. He has presented himself as the only politician capable of handling the crisis and has promised to rebuild the entire south of the country in the coming years.

The continuism proposal

Erdogan’s strength centers around the image he has built as a strong, charismatic and respected leader. He presents himself as the last defender of Islam and centers his speech around security issues.

“Most of the people who vote for him actually do so for this image (…) Unlike the opposition, he does not promise anything new, but offers the preservation of this image with his security policy. For example, it accuses opposition parties of having ties to foreign powers and terrorist groups,” Hamdi Firat Buyuk, a Turkish political analyst, told France 24.

Over the years, Erdogan has Islamized Turkish society, with the conversion of the old Hagia Sophia basilica into a mosque, the construction of thousands of mosques in the country, the Islamization of education or the incitement to wear the veil. He is supported by the most conservative part of the population.

Turkish Muslim women walk past a truck with a campaign poster of Turkish Prime Minister and presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 8, 2014, near a mosque in Istanbul. © AFP – Bulent Kilic

His voters are concentrated in “cities and rural towns, they are conservative nationalists who depend on state aid and are attracted by Erdogan’s Islamist populism,” the expert said.

On the contrary, the decline in the rights of women and the LGBTQI+ community distances it from the young and more westernized population.

“His policies, which include the violation of women’s rights, harsh Islamism or banal nationalism, are not working among the youth and secular groups in the metropolitan cities,” confided Firat Buyuk.

concentration of powers

Over the past ten years, and especially since the failed 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan has imposed increasingly tight control over the population, his opponents, the media and the political system in Turkey.

Erdogan changed the rules of the game in 2017, abolishing the role of the prime minister, concentrating powers and ruling by presidential decrees. Many of his political opponents are in jail or have been declared ineligible in the elections. Human rights have regressed alarmingly in the country.

In addition, the regime has absolute control of the public service media and the support of the vast majority of the private media.







The president has also fueled corruption within the state and built a core of powerful personalities who support him.

“He created an elite group made up of members of his family, high-ranking party officials and business magnates that uses all the means of the State,” explained the political expert.

In the event of victory for the opposition, the question is whether Erdogan would agree to relinquish power and what would happen to the complex clientelist political system that he has created.

“It is true that Erdogan has become the state and uses all the means of the state in his favor. He has also maintained absolute control over the judiciary, army and police since the failed coup attempt in 2016. So it is easy to think that he will use his power and influence to stay in office, but it would be premature to say so. ”, declared Hamdi Firat Buyuk.

With AP and local media