In his 20 years in power, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transformed Turkey like no other since Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish republic. This Sunday, he was re-elected for a new five-year term.

Many believed that, at 69, the “rais” (boss) – the nickname given to him by his most fervent supporters – was threatened by the economic crisis, the erosion of power, the aftermath of February’s devastating earthquake and a united opposition like never before.

But at the end of a bitter campaign, Erdogan, whose face was ubiquitous on TV screens throughout the campaign, claimed victory this Sunday (after his fiercest duel – in two rounds, like never before – against the Social Democrat Kemal Kiliçdaroglu), with 52.1% of the votes, according to almost definitive results.

Neither his prison visit nor a wave of large demonstrations ten years ago or a bloody coup attempt in 2016 managed to deter Erdogan, leader of the conservative majority, long despised by an urban and secular elite.

Criticized during his campaign for inflation, he responded by making a fuss about Turkish-made drones that have become the country’s pride, as well as the airports, mosques and highways built since he came to power in 2003.

– Economic miracle –

Despite the difficulties of recent years, Erdogan is still, for his supporters, the man of the “economic miracle”, which placed Turkey in the club of the 20 richest countries in the world.

For most Turks, he is seen as the only politician capable of standing firm against the West and leading the country through regional and international crises. The war in Ukraine has put him back on the diplomatic chessboard, thanks to his mediation efforts between Kiev and Moscow.

However, Erdogan’s opponents accuse him of authoritarianism, especially since the mass purges carried out after the attempted coup d’état against him and the 2017 constitutional reform that expanded his powers.

– Elites –

Despite having had a 1,100-room palace built for himself on a sheltered, wooded hill in Ankara, Erdogan continues to portray himself as a man of the people in front of the “elites”.

“I learned about life in Kasimpasa, not in an ivory tower”, repeated the president last Thursday, referring to the working class neighborhood of Istanbul where he grew up and dreamed of a career as a football player, before joining the policy.

He learned all the strategies in the Islamist movement from former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, before being taken to the forefront in 1994 when he was elected mayor of Istanbul.

In 1998, Erdogan was sentenced to prison for reciting a religious poem, an episode that bolstered his image. He got his revenge with an electoral victory for the AKP, which he co-founded, in 2002. A year later, he was named prime minister, a post he held until 2014, when he became Turkey’s first president elected by direct universal suffrage.

On the night of July 15, 2016, Erdogan faced one of his toughest tests: a bloody coup attempt, for which he blamed preacher Fethullah Gülen, his former ally.

His worst electoral setback came in 2019, when the opposition seized the capital, Ankara, and its stronghold, Istanbul, from his party.

– Opponents out of game –

Fearing for his power, over the years he has sidelined several of his opponents while tightening his grip on the media. The leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, Selahattin Demirtas, who deprived him of an absolute majority in parliament, has been imprisoned since 2016.

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, who is very popular, was the target of a court decision last December that made him unable to run in the presidential elections.

In his third presidential campaign, Erdogan held one rally after another – up to three a day – despite a tired face.

The devout Muslim father of four and advocate of family values ​​once again turned to the Koran to inflame crowds, but he also used slurs to discredit the opposition, which he accused of terrorism.

Erdogan’s re-election on May 28, ten years after the beginning of the vast Gezi protest movement, which he brutally suppressed, is a symbol of his dominance over Turkey, the country he will lead in a third and final term, according to the Constitution.

The post Erdogan, the invincible ‘rais’ appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Erdogan #invincible #rais