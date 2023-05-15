Erdogan wrote on Twitter: “The process of counting votes continues, and any attempt to announce the results quickly is a rape of the national will.”

He called on his “opponents and friends” to stay by the polls, no matter what happens, pending the official announcement of the results.

Erdogan’s statements came in light of the conflicting preliminary figures regarding the election results. While government media figures show his progress, opposition media figures show the progress of the candidate of the opposition “nation” coalition, Kamal Kilicdaroglu.

Preliminary results, according to the Anatolia News Agency, indicated that Erdogan topped the race, but the difference is constantly shrinking in favor of his rival, Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter before Erdogan’s speech: “We are in the lead.”

Leaders in the opposition stated that their candidate is ahead in the preliminary results, which qualifies him to be the new president in the country.

No significant events were recorded during the election day, as stated by the body supervising it, but tension overwhelmed the candidates’ speeches after the polls closed and the counting of votes began.

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu made statements calling for the protection of the funds, which shows doubts on both sides.