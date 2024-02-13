Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the UAE's position with his country, following the devastating earthquake that struck areas in Turkey last year.

He said in his speech during the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit 2024: I would like to thank the UAE for its position during the disaster that caused the death of 53 thousand people and affected 14 million others.

He said, “The world has faced successive crises over the past few years, most notably the Corona pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the Gaza war, all of which negatively affected global stability.

Erdogan added: Conflicts and wars affect global stability, and a fair system must be achieved that guarantees the interests of everyone.