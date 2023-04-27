Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of the country, thanked Russia and its President Vladimir Putin for the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).

At the ceremony for the delivery of nuclear fuel on April 27, Erdogan stressed that Turkey, albeit with a delay of 60 years, was joining “the club of nuclear powers” of the world. According to him, NPP units will be gradually put into operation until 2028.

Putin and Erdogan took part via video link in a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel for the first power unit of the facility in the Turkish city of Mersin. Putin called the nuclear power plant the most important project of the Russian Federation and Turkey, pointing out that it makes it possible to develop economic and neighboring relations of the state.

Prior to the ceremony, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, speaking with an Izvestia correspondent, called Akkuyu one of the safest in the world. In addition, he admired the design, noting its originality and the fact that it combines artistic elements, while maintaining its powerful energy potential.

The Akkuyu NPP construction project is being implemented on the basis of an agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkey concluded on May 12, 2010. The nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with reactor units, each with a capacity of 1.2 thousand MW. After commissioning and bringing to full capacity, Akkuyu will generate about 35 billion kWh per year.