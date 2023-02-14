Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked and greeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the support provided by the UAE to Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake disaster. He hit areas in Turkey on February 6, saying: “Thank you, Mohammed bin Zayed.. Thank you, Mohammed bin Rashid,” stressing that the work of the World Government Summit will bring prosperity to humanity and contribute to peace and justice in the world.

In a keynote speech recorded during the second day of the World Government Summit, Erdogan stressed that Turkey and the Arab Gulf states have become the central axis of the region’s security, stability, prosperity and economic integration, adding: “In Turkey we always say that our stability and security are closely linked to the stability and security of the Gulf region.” .

He added, “In addition to advanced technology, space programs, and renewable energy, we attach utmost importance to the land transport infrastructure and the railway network that will connect the Gulf region to Europe and Asia via Turkey.”

The Turkish President stressed that the world is now facing a set of challenges, including natural disasters, climate change, displacement, and war, pointing out that the disruption of supply chains, natural disasters resulting from climate change, the Russian-Ukrainian war, the food and energy crisis, and the rise in global inflation all constitute Challenges to the global economy and development initiatives, and that the achievements of the sustainable development goals, especially in the least developed countries, are eroding, and therefore the possibility of achieving the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development for the year 2030 is diminishing, in the face of all these challenges.

He continued: “Global governance and close cooperation will determine the future of our world, and as our republic approaches its centenary in 2023, Turkey continues to make great efforts to establish a climate of prosperity and security in the region and the world, and we believe that a more just world can be established, and I focused on this matter in All my speeches, especially before the United Nations General Assembly.

He said, “I believe that the World Summit of Governments will contribute to the establishment of peace and justice in the world. I had planned to be present with you personally, but because of the earthquake that struck our country on February 6, I was unable to attend.. The earthquake covered an area of ​​500 kilometers in which ten Regions, in which 13.5 million people live, causing, unfortunately, mass destruction, in addition to the neighboring cities that felt the effects of the earthquakes, as the disaster affected up to 20 million people, and according to scientists, the energy emitted from the earthquake is equivalent to 500 atomic bombs.

Erdogan added, “I would like to express my gratitude to all those who shared our suffering, in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster, and strengthened our resolve with their support and prayers. We have received support and messages of sympathy from more than 100 countries, especially from the United Arab Emirates. We will never forget the hand of friendship extended to us during this period.” These are tough times.”

Erdogan added, “We are witnessing not only one of the largest natural disasters in the history of our country, but also in the history of mankind as a whole, and while we are removing the rubble and rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings, unfortunately our losses are increasing as a result of the earthquake, which is described as the catastrophe of the century, as the majority of the earthquake’s victims are seriously injured.” More than 81,000 people have left hospitals, while some are still receiving treatment, and our search and rescue teams have rescued more than 8,000 people who have been pulled from the rubble.

And the Turkish President continued: In the aftermath of the earthquake, we mobilized all the resources of the state and the people in the affected area, raised the alert status to the fourth level, requested international assistance, and declared a state of emergency in the area hit by the earthquake, in addition to the concerned state institutions, and our non-governmental organizations and volunteers are making great efforts to help. The survivors of the disaster, and we will soon start rebuilding and restoring the destroyed cities, our country and our people will heal the wounds caused by this disaster.”

He stated: “The countries have expressed their solidarity with Turkey through personal contact, and have also sent rescue teams and organized relief campaigns. I would like to thank again, with your presence, all the brotherly and friendly countries that provide aid to our people day and night, and support search and rescue efforts through their teams. This has proven The disaster once again highlights the importance of international solidarity.

The Turkish President concluded his speech by citing a verse by the poet Jalal al-Din al-Rumi, saying: “During the crisis of the Corona virus epidemic, we adopted Rumi’s saying: (There is hope after despair, and many suns after injustice), to be the principle that guides us in the global relief effort that we have undertaken, and today Hundreds of millions of brothers and friends from Africa, the Arab Gulf states, Asia, the United States, the Balkan countries, and Europe extend their helping hands to us.