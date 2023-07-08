Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday in Ankara that Ukraine “deserves” to join NATO and called for an immediate return to the negotiating table to end Russia’s invasion of the country. “On the 500th day of the Ukrainian people’s war in defense of their country’s territorial integrity and independence, we are working for peace,” Erdogan said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves to join NATO,” Erdogan said just four days before the military alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Erdogan recalled that his government is trying to mediate to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict, promised to continue working towards that goal and spoke, in this context, of “a just peace”, in which “there are no losers”. “I want to return to the negotiating table immediately,” he said.

Zelensky thanked Erdogan for supporting his country’s aspiration to join NATO. “Our successful construction campaign will be the best. I was pleased to hear the president [Erdogan] say that Ukraine deserves to become a member of NATO”, declared the Ukrainian head of state, who arrived in Turkey at the end of this Friday afternoon, coming from Slovakia, as part of a trip to NATO partner countries to seek support for the alliance summit on July 11 and 12, when Ukraine hopes to receive an invitation to join the military pact once the war is over.

Erdogan Promised to Talk to Putin About Grain Transport

At the press conference, Erdogan also announced that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about extending the agreement to transport Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea beyond July 17. The Turkish president said he had discussed the issue with Zelensky and would discuss it with Putin “by phone or next month when he comes.” [à Turquia]”. Erdogan did not specify the date of the visit, which will be Putin’s first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

The so-called “grain corridor”, a year-long pact between Kyiv and Moscow brokered by Ankara and the UN to allow ships loaded with grain to leave Black Sea ports for the international market, expires on 17 July. “We are working to extend the agreement on cereals. We want the extension of the agreement that ends on July 17th. I believe that the parties will act responsibly,” Erdogan said, noting that currently 12 Turkish ships are stuck in Ukrainian ports.

Zelensky said that “everyone wants” the continuation of the cereal agreement and accused Moscow of blocking it. “Russia behaves as if the Black Sea belongs to it and prevents the movement of ships. We have to help the world overcome hunger and social chaos. The continuation of the cereal aisle should not be linked to the mood of the Russian president. Russia is blockading the Black Sea. Russia must not fire on the ships,” declared the Ukrainian president.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on Friday to give priority to global food security in the face of the prospect of non-renewal due to Russian opposition. Guterres recalled that the agreement on cereals contributed to significantly lower food prices worldwide. However, Russia has said it sees no reason to extend it again as the Ukrainian grain deal has become a trade rather than a humanitarian pact. Russia also complained that international sanctions against it prevent it from fulfilling the part of the pact that should guarantee its exports of food and fertilizers.