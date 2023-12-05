Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Sweden cannot become a NATO member because of Turkey’s veto. The Turkish government is demanding that Sweden close the news site Nordic Monitor.

Stockholm – Sweden can still not become a member of NATO because of the Turkish veto. Turkey repeatedly demands that the Scandinavian country give its consent. In its latest demand, the Turkish government is calling for the news website to be shut down Nordic Monitor.

This became known after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament. There, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar mentioned the website critical of the government in a meeting of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee in Ankara. The demand for the news site to be closed was part of “negotiations” with Sweden, Akcapar said, according to published minutes of the meeting.

Operator of Nordic Monitor: “We have documented corruption and mafia cases”

There are reasons why the Turkish government wants to ban the news site. The operators of Nordic Monitor, Abdullah Bozkurt and Levent Kenez, are in talks with fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA It is not surprising that Ankara wants to prevent their reporting. “The reason for this is that Nordic Monitor is monitoring the intrigues of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, illegal secret service activities, secret foreign operations, corruption and mafia cases. They demand that Sweden Nordic Monitor bans and puts pressure on investigative journalists,” Bozkurt said.

Kenez, who Ankara is demanding his extradition, does not believe Sweden will engage in such horse-trading. There is political calculation behind this. “NATO is a community of values ​​in which freedom of the press and freedom of expression are upheld. Erdogan is trying to extract demands from the USA in particular. These include F-16 fighter jets, which Washington has not yet wanted to deliver.”

Freedom of the press in Turkey: Hundreds of media workers arrested since attempted coup

In the Türkiye Free speech has been suppressed for years. Hundreds of journalists have already been imprisoned since the attempted coup in 2016. The journalist Nazli Ilicak was only arrested on Tuesday (December 5th). The 79-year-old journalist was recently sentenced to two and a half years in prison for writing an article on the news portal in 2016 Özgür Düsünce in which she had allegedly slandered a public prosecutor, Reporters Without Borders (RoG) said. The organization called for their immediate release.

The operators of Nordic Monitor are two of around 300 journalists from Turkey who had to flee into exile. Dozens of other media workers remain imprisoned for terrorist offenses. Lands among 180 states Turkey ranks 165th in the press freedom index.

Will Turkey ultimately agree to Sweden joining NATO?

Turkey has been trying to modernize its air force for years. But the threatening gestures against NATO partner Greece and the shady deals with Russia have angered the West. The USA has not yet delivered any modern F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Ankara was previously thrown out of the F-35 program after purchasing the Russian S-300 air defense system despite warnings from NATO.

Both journalists do not believe that Sweden will allow itself to be blackmailed by Turkey and that its accession to NATO will be prevented by the Erdogan government for a long time. “I don’t think Turkey can prevent Sweden from joining NATO for very long. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has already signaled that Turkey could give its consent in the coming weeks,” says Kenez. Bozkurt also makes similar comments. The journalist does not believe that Sweden engages in this kind of dirty business.

“The Swedish Journalists Association, to which we are affiliated, had already warned the government against any compromises. When the Turkish demand became known, she called for support from Nordic Monitor.” The Turkish exiled journalists also receive support from the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ). “The European Federation of Journalists (EJF) today joins the Swedish journalists’ association Svenska Journalistförbundet in calling on the Turkish government to withdraw its call for the closure of the online news service Nordic Monitor,” the EFJ said in a statement. (erpe)