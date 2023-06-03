Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power for twenty years, He began his third term this Saturday of president before the Parliament, in Ankara.

(Read also: Erdogan retains the presidency of Turkey and goes for five more years)

The 69-year-old head of state and re-elected on May 28 with 52 percent of the vote, was sworn in for a new 5-year term and promised “assume their duty impartially” before the 600 deputies elected on May 14, in a ceremony broadcast live by the tucos television channels.

Next, he was to visit the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, before formal ceremonies at the presidential palace and a gala dinner, after which he will announce the composition of his government.

“As president, I swear to protect the existence and independence of the State, the integrity of the homeland, the unconditional sovereignty of the nation, the rule of law [y] the beginning of a secular republic”, as conceived by Atatürk, the “father of the Turks”, declared the president, known for his defense of Islamo-conservative positions.

See also Biden meets with oil companies without reaching agreements in the face of high prices I swear to protect the existence and independence of the State, the integrity of the homeland, the unconditional sovereignty of the nation, the rule of law [y] the beginning of a secular republic

According to the pro-government press, the inauguration ceremony was attended by some 20 heads of state and the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.

Turkey is one of the 31 members of the US-led military alliance and is maintaining its veto on Sweden’s accession, saying it offers refuge to opposition activists whom Ankara considers “terrorists”.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro in Türkiye Photo: EFE/Miraflores Press

NATO and Sweden

“A clear message to our Swedish friends! Keep your promises (…) and take concrete measures in the fight against terrorism. The rest will come alone,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted on Thursday.

At night, the list of ministers that will form the Executive will be announced, which will offer a clue of the guidelines chosen by the Head of State to boost the country’s economy in crisis.

(Also read: Strong inflation in Turkey weakens support for Erdogan)

The name of a renowned expert and former employee of the American firm Merrill Lynch, Mehmet Simsek, has been circulating for several days for this task.

Former Finance Minister (2009-2015) and then Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Economy (until 2018), this 56-year-old economist should bring financial orthodoxy to restore investor confidence.

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Turkey is suffering from a severe economic crisis with inflation exceeding 40 percent, fueled by the regular reduction of interest rates. The local currency fell on Friday to more than 20.88 pounds to the dollar, despite the billions of dollars invested in the campaign to stop its devaluation.

According to Turkish media, more than 20 heads of state and 45 foreign ministers were due to attend the ceremonies, which will conclude with a dinner at the gigantic presidential palace built by Erdogan far from the center of the capital.

Among the crowd of traditional allies, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, was to participate in the ceremony, together with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orbán (also reluctant to Sweden’s accession to NATO ) and from Qatar, Mohammed bin Abderrahman al Thani, who were among the first to congratulate Erdogan after his election.

Armenia and Turkey have never officially established diplomatic relations and their common border has been closed since the 1990s, but the first steps towards rapprochement were taken in early 2022, despite Turkish support for Azerbaijan in the region’s territorial dispute. from Nagorno Karabagh, which opposes Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan obtained 52.18 percent of the votes in the second round of the elections. His opponent, Social Democratic candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, received 47.82 percent of the vote, according to official results published on Thursday. His Parliament, elected on May 14 coinciding with the first round of the presidential elections, was constituted on Friday in Ankara.

AFP