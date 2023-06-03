Erdogan formally takes office as Turkish president for a five-year term at inauguration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially took office for a new term, reports TASS.

On Saturday, June 3, Erdogan is inaugurated in the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey. His new term of office will be five years.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Erdogan received a presidential mandate from the interim speaker of the Turkish parliament, Devlet Bahceli.

“As president, I swear on my honor and honesty before the great Turkish nation and history to defend the existence and independence of the state, uphold the constitution, the rule of law, democracy, the principles and reforms of Atatürk, as well as the principles of a secular republic,” Erdogan quotes the oath Reuters.

Edition Hurriyet notesthat the ceremony was attended by 21 heads of state and 13 prime ministers. From Russia, the ceremony was attended by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.