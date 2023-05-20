The Associated Press reported that an hour-long meeting between Erdogan and Ogan took place in the latter’s office in Istanbul.

No comments were made after the meeting.

The meeting coincides with the date set by Ogan regarding which of the two candidates will compete in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the candidate of the “People’s” coalition, or Kamal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the opposition “nation” coalition.

Before the meeting, Erdogan said in a televised interview that he would not submit to Ogan’s demands, adding: “I am not a person who likes to negotiate in this way. The people will be the king-makers.”

And Ogan is seen as a “kingmaker” in Turkey after he scored 5.2 percent of the total votes in the first round of the presidential elections.

Erdogan and Kılıçdaroğlu failed to achieve the decisive percentage, which is more than 50 percent of the total vote, so they need the votes of Oğan.

Ogan, a hard-line nationalist candidate, wants to adopt political positions and obtain positions, including the position of vice president, in order to support any of the candidates, stressing that “nothing will be free.”

He wants a tough stance on the Kurdish issue, in addition to setting a timetable for the return of millions of refugees, including about 3.7 million Syrians.

He said in a press interview that he might call on his supporters to support Erdogan.