Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprised everyone by announcing his intention to advance the presidential elections a month to set them on May 14. The Islamist leader is playing for re-election in the midst of an internal climate marked by the economic crisis that brings about 85% inflation, in the face of an opposition that is unclear on the name of the candidate who will face him at the polls and with key parties to form majorities in Parliament such as the Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) on the brink of outlawing. The Turks will have to choose to continue with the Islamist model implemented since 2003 by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) or to return power to the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and recover secularism.

The 68-year-old president drew on recent history and linked this advance to the elections that the country held on May 14, 1950, in which the Democratic Party of Adnan Menderes was devastated and the CHP sank. Menderes was executed a decade later by the military after a coup. Erdogan declared that “our nation will say again to the coup plotters and incompetents, 73 years later, that enough is enough” and warned that the opposition “seeks to rule the country through a puppet president.”

mayor of istanbul



The name that sounds the loudest in the CHP is that of Ekrem Imamoglu, who has already demonstrated his ability to prevail over the Islamists at the polls with his victory in the last municipal elections in Istanbul. The problem is that the Social Democratic mayor was recently sentenced to two years, seven months and 15 days in prison for describing as “stupid” the members of the Electoral Board who forced the elections to be repeated. The second time, he was also the winner. He technically could run for president in May because he has appealed this decision, but his party leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, hasn’t clarified his plans either. In the 13 years that he has been the leader of the CHP, Kilicdaroglu, a not too charismatic figure, has never been able to beat Erdogan.

Another name that appears as a possible opponent of the person who has led the country for two decades is that of Meral Aksener, historian and former Minister of the Interior in the 1990s, who is in charge of the Good Party (‘Iyi’, in Turkish), conservative and secular formation.