The Turkish presidency said today, Thursday, that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it is important to maintain relations on the basis of mutual respect.
The coalition, led by Netanyahu, topped the results of the elections that took place last month, paving the way for him to take over as prime minister again.
In a phone call, Erdogan told Netanyahu that he was saddened by “the events that took place two days ago in the West Bank,” while Netanyahu offered condolences to the victims of the bombing in Istanbul on Sunday.
