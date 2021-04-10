Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan spoke in favor of Ukraine’s membership in NATO following a meeting in Istanbul, writes TASS…

“To express support for the prospect of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, in particular its intentions to receive an action plan for membership in the near future,” the joint declaration of the leaders of the two countries says.

The text of the document also talks about reaffirming support for regional cooperation in the Black Sea region in order to ensure stability and security within the framework of bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, including NATO.

Earlier in the course of the talks, Turkish leader Recep Erdogan confirmed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the non-recognition of the “annexation” of Crimea. It was also noted that the presidents discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine – Erdogan expressed confidence that the conflict can be resolved peacefully. In addition, the head of Turkey noted the importance of cooperation between the countries and confirmed the strategic partnership between Turkey and Ukraine.

On April 10, the President of Turkey and Ukraine, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky met in Istanbul. It was reported that the negotiations are taking place at the Huber Palace.

During the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, the course of Ukraine’s entry into the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance was enshrined in the constitution. After being elected to the post of head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also repeatedly stated that he adheres to the ideas of Euro-Atlantic integration.