Turkish President Erdogan said that Ukraine has the right to join NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ukraine has the right to become a member of NATO. His words lead RIA News.

The head of state made such a statement after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves NATO membership Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Negotiations were held on Friday, July 7, at the Vahdettin mansion in Istanbul. The leaders of the countries discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the extension of the grain deal, which expires on July 17.

grain deal

After negotiations with Zelensky, the Turkish leader expressed hope for an extension of the grain deal.

Related materials:

The politician also said that he was counting on negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a grain deal both by phone and in person.

According to him, the authorities are considering how to extend it after July 17. Erdogan suggested that the deal be renewed at least every three months and that the mechanism be extended by two years.

The President of Ukraine, in turn, proposed to create different corridors for the grain deal.

We are all independent countries. Today we have this grain corridor, it exists not free, namely this one – structured and complex due to the fact that Russia is blocking the Black Sea. I think there should be different corridors See also Former Trump CFO jailed for tax fraud Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin sees no reason to extend the grain deal. According to him, Moscow has not yet announced its decision on a possible extension of the Black Sea initiative. He noted that this will be announced in a timely manner, there is still time.

Peskov stressed that the parties to the deal also have time to fulfill that part of the agreements that concerns Russia.

Until now, this part has not been completed, and, accordingly, at the moment, unfortunately, there are no particular grounds for extending this transaction. Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

It also became known earlier that Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebecca Greenspan planned a visit to Russia before the expiration of the grain deal on July 17.

Prisoner exchange negotiations

Erdogan said that Ankara is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine on a new exchange of prisoners of war.

Today we are meeting with Mr. [президентом Украины Владимиром] Zelensky listened to the Ukrainian side, we are also negotiating with the Russian side Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

The head of Turkey said that he also discussed this topic with Putin. According to him, there will be a chance to discuss it personally during the visit of the Russian leader to Turkey, as well as by phone. He called this topic one of the priorities on the agenda.

On July 6, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 45 Russian servicemen were returned from captivity. All those released were promised to receive the necessary medical assistance. In addition, psychologists will work with the military.

Related materials:

The fact of the exchange of prisoners was also confirmed by the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. He noted that 45 Ukrainian soldiers returned to the country.

In June, Peskov called for the work on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine to be carried out in silence. Thus, he commented on the statement of the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak that Kyiv will seek the exchange of 22 members of the Azov nationalist battalion. (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation)who are on trial for attempting to seize power by force and change the constitutional order in the DPR.

This is complex, painstaking work, and it must be done in silence. Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Peace through negotiations

Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to make efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations.

On the eve of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to become a mediator in the negotiations on Ukraine.

I never considered myself an intermediary. Belarus, Russia, Ukraine are in the same boat, on the same ship. If the parties demand it – Russia and Ukraine, if they see my role, I, of course, will take it on, if they do not see it in this [необходимости]then it won’t Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

The Belarusian leader also suggested that Russia and Ukraine start peace talks without preconditions. He believes that while it is possible to talk with Kiev and reach peace agreements, but this possibility will disappear after the counteroffensive.

At the same time, Zelensky said that Ukraine would negotiate with Russia when it reached its internationally recognized borders. The Ukrainian leader noted that the line of contact on February 24, 2022 is “not our borders.”

Ukraine will be ready for this or that format of diplomacy when we are really on our borders. On our real borders according to international law Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

We are talking about the borders of 1991, including not only the south-east of Ukraine, but also Crimea.