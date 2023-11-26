Türkiye and Iran are working to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported that the head of state held telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, during which they discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and agreed to continue working to establish a permanent ceasefire in the enclave, reports TASS.

“During the conversation, the illegal Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and steps that can be taken to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the region were discussed,” the Turkish leader’s office said.

It is also noted that Erdogan emphasized the need for the countries of the Islamic world to take a united position, implying condemnation of Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories. According to him, it is necessary to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and achieve lasting peace between the two states.

Earlier it became known that Israel had approved a plan for military operations in the Gaza Strip after the end of the truce.