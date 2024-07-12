Erdogan: Concrete steps towards normalization with Syria expected soon

Turkey may soon take concrete steps to normalize relations with Syria, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said upon his return from Washington, where he attended the NATO summit on July 9-11, writes Anadolu.

“I have given instructions to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who will meet with his interlocutors and prepare a roadmap for the process,” the politician said.

Erdogan noted that Ankara declares at every opportunity that “Syria’s territorial integrity is in our interests.” According to the head of Turkey, “so far the normalization process is developing in a positive direction.”

At the end of June, Erdogan stated that there was currently no reason for Ankara and Damascus not to restore diplomatic relations. At the same time, the politician noted that Turkey does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of the Syrians.

Erdogan also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad could be invited to Turkey for talks on resolving the situation in Syria and improving Turkish-Syrian relations.