Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the republic is preparing to create a hub through which natural gas will be supplied to Europe. The speech of the Turkish leader was broadcast on December 4 on the air of the TV channel TRT.

“[Президент России Владимир] Putin, as you know, proposed distributing natural gas through Turkey to Europe. We are carrying out preparatory work in this direction,” the politician said.

Earlier, on November 18, Putin and Erdogan discussed in a telephone conversation the initiative to create a large gas hub in Turkey. It is noted that the leaders discussed in detail the topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields. The positive dynamics of trade and economic ties, the systematic promotion of significant joint projects, including in the nuclear power industry, were noted.

Prior to this, on November 3, the representative of the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalyn, said that cooperation between Russia and Turkey on the gas hub is designed for the long term and has no connection with the situation around Ukraine.

On October 12, Putin announced the possibility of creating a Turkish energy hub to supply fuel to European markets. He noted that the Russian Federation could move the lost volume of transit through Nord Stream to the Black Sea region. The new routes will become the main ones in the supply of Russian gas to Europe.