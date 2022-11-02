Erdogan says new gas hub could be built in northwestern Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about the possible location of the gas hub in Turkey in an interview with the TV channel A Haber.

According to preliminary estimates, the Trakya region in northwestern Turkey will be the most convenient location for the new gas hub, Erdogan said. According to him, at the moment the Turkish Ministry of Energy is carrying out relevant work with Russian partners.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Russian and Turkish Energy Ministries are working together to create an international gas hub. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that Moscow decided to work with Ankara, as it is very difficult to do it directly with European partners.

Putin announced his intention to create a gas hub during a meeting with Erdogan. Ankara immediately agreed to the project.