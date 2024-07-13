Turkish President Erdogan: Conflict in Ukraine Will Not End Soon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will not end soon. This is written by RIA News.

During a speech at the National Defense University, Erdogan said that he sees no desire to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the near future. “Turkey will continue to make every possible effort to stop the bloodshed, which benefits only the merchants of war and harms both of our neighbors,” he emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that the Turkish president was the only one who called for peace at the NATO summit. A columnist for a Turkish newspaper noted that if Erdogan had not spoken about ending the military conflict and establishing peace, no one else would have raised the topic.