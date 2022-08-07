Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian leader Vladimir Putin invited him to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan in September.

Erdogan noted that Putin, during the talks in Sochi, asked him to take part in the meeting, if possible.

“We say that we want to either join the Shanghai Five or become observers in the organization and partners. For example, China is coming, Saudi Arabia and Qatar will come on the other side. We aim to be there with them. If nothing extraordinary happens, I will also attend the meeting. At it, we will discuss the prospects in more detail,” the Turkish leader emphasized.

It is noted that the SCO summit will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16.

The news is being supplemented