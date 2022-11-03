Erdogan says Scholz has changed his position and is in favor of finding a common language with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has changed his position on Russian leader Vladimir Putin. His words are reported by the Daily Sabah in Twitter.

According to Erdogan, just a month ago, Scholz “took a completely different position” towards Russia. However, now the German politician believes that it is necessary to find a common language with the Russian president.

Leadership diplomacy is critical to problem solving Recep Tayyip ErdoganPresident of Turkey

In a conversation with A Haber TV channel, Erdogan said that world leaders have the wrong attitude towards Putin. According to him, everyone with whom he spoke on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Prague opposed the Russian leader. At the same time, he noted that Putin is not the kind of politician who “will take a step back under pressure on him.” “Being one of the most respected countries in the world like Russia, would you stand up and say yes to such attacks? This is impossible,” the Turkish president stressed.

Scholz spoke positively about conversations with Putin

Olaf Scholz himself said at the end of October that the Western media quite freely interpret the official reports on the negotiations between Berlin and Moscow. He stressed that, for good reasons, he does not talk about negotiations with Vladimir Putin. “But here’s what I can say: the reports that I read about the alleged threats during these negotiations are false,” the chancellor admitted.

In September, Scholz characterized his conversations with the Russian president positively. The politician said the tone of talks with the Russian president was “always friendly” despite differences of opinion.

At the same time, in October, the German chancellor said that Russia, led by Putin, is using energy and hunger as the main weapon in the conflict with the West. Prior to that, he also accused the Russian president of initiating a special military operation in Ukraine, which is allegedly a crusade against the West, the ideas of liberalism and the Western world order.

Putin called Erdogan a reliable partner

In turn, Vladimir Putin believes that Recep Tayyip Erdogan never allows himself to sit on his neck and is guided only by the interests of his country. He called the Turkish colleague a difficult, but consistent and reliable partner. According to Putin, many decisions between Moscow and Ankara are born in long and difficult disputes.

On October 24, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had spoken to Vladimir Putin five times over the past month. “The same with Mr. Zelensky. On the other hand, we have telephone diplomacy with the President of the United States,” the Turkish leader said.

The last telephone conversations between the leaders of Russia and Turkey took place on November 1. During the conversation, the presidents discussed the grain deal. According to Erdogan, Ankara will continue to come up with initiatives to solve problems around the food deal.