Erdogan said he maintained and maintained relations with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that while everyone “attacked Russia”, Turkey maintained and maintained relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Writes about it TASS.

According to him, Ankara did not pursue a policy against Moscow. “On the contrary, we maintained relations with Mr. Putin in the same way as before,” Erdogan said. He recalled the proposal of the Russian president to send free food to needy countries.

Earlier, Erdogan spoke about the wrong attitude of world leaders towards Putin. According to the Turkish president, the Russian president is not a politician who “will take a step back when pressure is put on him.”