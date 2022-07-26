Erdogan announced Putin’s desire to produce Bayraktar in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in Tehran, invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to produce Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Russia. About it informs CNN Turk.

“Putin told me that he wants to work with Baykar. He suggested setting up a plant in Russia, as was also done recently in the UAE,” Erdogan said.

On July 19, the Ukrainian government allowed the production of Turkish Bayraktar on its territory. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic will send a draft to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement.

At the same time, it was reported that the Turkish aircraft manufacturing company Baykar Makina had never supplied its combat drones to Russia and was not going to continue to do so. This company has already donated several drones to Kyiv free of charge.

Bayraktar TB2 strike UAVs are used by the Ukrainian military against units of the Russian army and the forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics participating in a special operation on the territory of Ukraine.