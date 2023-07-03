Turkish President Erdogan: lobbyists of the conflict interfere with the settlement of the situation in Ukraine

Diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is hindered by supporters of the continuation of hostilities, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Conveys to his words TASS.

Erdogan noted that Ankara clashed with pro-conflict lobbies during talks in Istanbul last year, one of the outcomes of which was a grain deal.

“We have been targeted by war lobbyists because of our balanced policies. There is much more pressure on us from those who do not like it,” the Turkish leader said, noting that the supporters of the conflict used the Turkish opposition as leverage to put pressure on the country’s position.

He also said that Turkey remains the only country that maintains a dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine. According to Erdogan, Ankara intends to continue to adhere to such a policy.

Earlier it became known that the UN Security Council on July 17 will hold a meeting on Ukraine without specifying a specific topic, which at the moment remains unknown, the meeting will be chaired by the Permanent Representative of Britain to the UN Barbara Woodward.